Ron DeSantis Announces 2022 Governor Reelection Bid

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he would be running for Florida’s highest office again in 2022.

Although the governor filed the necessary paperwork Friday, the official announcement was made during a Monday press conference, according to The Hill.

DeSantis, whose current term is set to come to an end in January 2023, said Monday he had “delivered on all fronts” since he assumed office in 2019.

(Officially) IN THE RACE: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has officially filed for reelection with the State. The Gov is raising tens of millions of dollars and is expected to stand an overwhelming challenge for Democratic hopefuls to overcome. pic.twitter.com/yFJBT26q2G — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) November 8, 2021

“When I became governor, I pledged to foster economic opportunity, support K-12 education, usher in a new era for Florida’s Everglades and water resources, ensure the integrity of our elections and stand for public safety and the rule of law,” DeSantis told Fox News.

“Florida’s economy is strong, we’ve boosted teacher pay, made historic investments in Everglades restoration and water quality, signed strong election integrity legislation, provided unparalleled support for law enforcement and appointed strong constitutionalists to our state courts,” he said, adding, “I’ve only just begun to fight.”

The Democratic Governors Association (DGA) has reportedly deprioritized Florida, fearing that the funding spent in an attempt to unseat DeSantis would be wasted, given the incumbent’s strong approval ratings. (RELATED: Republicans Surpass Democrats In Florida Voter Registration For The First Time)

DeSantis is believed to be a potential candidate in the 2024 presidential election, but he has repeatedly denied any intention to run for the office.

“I’m not considering anything beyond doing my job,” DeSantis said early October. “We’ve got a lot of stuff going on in Florida. I’m going to be running for reelection next year and we’re also working on a lot of things in the state beyond just the governor’s race.”