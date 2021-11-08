Editorial

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Tears His Bicep Lifting His Dog

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman has suffered a freak injury.

According to Christina Long, the head coach of the Razorbacks tore his bicep while lifting up his dog for a video. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, Sam Pittman has a torn bicep after lifting up his dog for a stunt.

It’s been a bad few days for college football coaches when it comes to getting hurt. Gus Malzahn fractured his tibia and Pittman has a torn bicep.

Not a great run for people running major college football teams when it comes to staying healthy.

I have no idea how you even heal a torn bicep. While I might look super athletic these days, I can’t say I’ve ever done enough training where a torn bicep was a real concern.

Then again, not really sure I even knew you could hurt yourself in this fashion picking up a dog.

Hopefully, Pittman bounces back and returns to 100% ASAP.