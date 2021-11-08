Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Tears His Bicep Lifting His Dog

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman has suffered a freak injury.

According to Christina Long, the head coach of the Razorbacks tore his bicep while lifting up his dog for a video.

Yes, Sam Pittman has a torn bicep after lifting up his dog for a stunt.

Pittman tore his bicep lifting up his bulldog, Lucy, filming one of his “Yessir” videos, which is one of the more interesting injury stories I’ve ever heard — Christina Long (@christinalong00) November 8, 2021

It’s been a bad few days for college football coaches when it comes to getting hurt. Gus Malzahn fractured his tibia and Pittman has a torn bicep.

Not a great run for people running major college football teams when it comes to staying healthy.

#UCF head coach Gus Malzahn says he has a fractured tibia and he’ll be using crutches for about 6 weeks due to a knee injury suffered during the Tulane game. pic.twitter.com/HY2utJe52q — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 8, 2021

I have no idea how you even heal a torn bicep. While I might look super athletic these days, I can’t say I’ve ever done enough training where a torn bicep was a real concern.

Then again, not really sure I even knew you could hurt yourself in this fashion picking up a dog.

Hopefully, Pittman bounces back and returns to 100% ASAP.