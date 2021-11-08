Shaq Teams Up With Police In Search For Alleged Cop-Shooter

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has teamed up with police in Georgia in search of an alleged cop-shooter by contributing towards the reward to find him.

The 49-year-old sports analyst, who is also the director of community relations for the Henry County Sheriff’s office, contributed $5,000 towards the $30,000 reward to find Jordan Jackson, who allegedly shot Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai during a domestic dispute, WXIA reported in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Desai, who only has been part of the department for about six to eight months, remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the police department release. (RELATED: Shaq Is ‘Done’ With Being A Celebrity, Says They Treat People Poorly)

Shaquille O’Neal contributes to $30,000 reward to find suspect who shot Georgia police officer https://t.co/tfcb2kcLp7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 8, 2021

“Let me be crystal clear, we certainly will not tolerate any individual, regardless of who you are, coming to what we consider to be God’s country of Henry County and harming any of our police officers in any kind of way,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett told reporters, the outlet noted.

“So Mr. Jackson, whatever hole you’re in, I assure you we’re coming to find you, we will place you in custody and we will bring you to justice,” the sheriff added.

Jackson, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, is wanted on aggravated assault charges for allegedly shooting Desai multiple times, the New York Post noted.

If you have information as to Jackson’s whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS.