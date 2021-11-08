State Farm Appears To Be Burying Its Commercials With Aaron Rodgers After The QB’s COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

It looks like State Farm is trying to bury commercials featuring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has been involved in one hell of a firestorm ever since he spoke with Pat McAfee about being unvaccinated and expressed serious skepticism about the entire situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL star didn’t play Sunday against the Chiefs after testing positive for the virus.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

Since Rodgers’ comments, his appearance in State Farm commercials has plummeted. According to Darren Rovel, APEX Marketing shows that the past two Sundays, the Packers QB was on 25% of State Farm commercials.

This past Sunday, that number dropped to 1.5%.

Previous Two Sundays: 25% of State Farm ads had Aaron Rodgers in it Today: Only 1.5% of State Farm ads had Aaron Rodgers in it, according to tracking company @ApexMarketing. Behind the scenes State Farm appears to be pulling back on the QBhttps://t.co/WC3gab2rYj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 8, 2021

On top of the situation with State Farm seemingly pulling back from Rodgers, he already lost an endorsement deal with Prevea Health following his comments about being unvaccinated.

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

I think it’s safe to say we all saw this coming. As soon as Rodgers spoke his mind with McAfee, you knew people were going to be pissed.

That’s exactly what happened and it now looks like his sponsors are trying to distance themselves. Let’s not pretend like this is an accident.

Mike Florio literally tweeted about State Farm’s relationship with Rodgers.

I wonder what State Farm thinks of the Aaron Rodgers interview? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 5, 2021

This whole situation is mind-boggling to me. There used to be a time where you could speak your mind, people would agree or disagree with you and everyone would move on.

Now, we hold athletes’ feet to the fire, demand their vaccination status and then flip out when they don’t immediately comply or tell the media what it wants to hear.

The media is flipping out because Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated. NEWS FLASH: It’s nobody’s business whether or not athletes or anyone else is vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/fknz0bLlQF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates on Rodgers as we have them.