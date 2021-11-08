Editorial

State Farm Isn’t Abandoning Aaron Rodgers, Company Doesn’t ‘Support Some Of The Statements He Has Made’

State Farm isn’t cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is the most famous spokesperson involved with the company, but this past Sunday, his face was rarely seen in its ads. That led to some speculating whether or not he was being iced out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounds like that’s not going to be the case going forward.

State Farm told USA Today the following about its relationship with Aaron Rodgers:

Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade. We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.

This is a bit of a surprising statement from State Farm. When the ads pretty much disappeared this Sunday after Rodgers’ interview with Pat McAfee about why he’s unvaccinated, it looked like the Packers star might be out the door.

After all, he already lost one endorsement deal. It’s not hard to see him losing more after his recent comments about being unvaccinated.

The question now is how much Rodgers will be featured in commercials going forward. He wasn’t seen much at all Sunday.

Will that change once he’s back on the field after testing positive for coronavirus? Only time will tell.

