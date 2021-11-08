State Farm Isn’t Abandoning Aaron Rodgers, Company Doesn’t ‘Support Some Of The Statements He Has Made’

State Farm isn’t cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is the most famous spokesperson involved with the company, but this past Sunday, his face was rarely seen in its ads. That led to some speculating whether or not he was being iced out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounds like that’s not going to be the case going forward.

Previous Two Sundays: 25% of State Farm ads had Aaron Rodgers in it Today: Only 1.5% of State Farm ads had Aaron Rodgers in it, according to tracking company @ApexMarketing. Behind the scenes State Farm appears to be pulling back on the QBhttps://t.co/WC3gab2rYj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 8, 2021

State Farm told USA Today the following about its relationship with Aaron Rodgers:

Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade. We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.

This is a bit of a surprising statement from State Farm. When the ads pretty much disappeared this Sunday after Rodgers’ interview with Pat McAfee about why he’s unvaccinated, it looked like the Packers star might be out the door.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

After all, he already lost one endorsement deal. It’s not hard to see him losing more after his recent comments about being unvaccinated.

The media is tearing Aaron Rodgers apart for being unvaccinated and expressing concern about the entire COVID-19 situation. The reality is that he doesn’t owe answers to anyone about his vaccination status, and nobody else does either. pic.twitter.com/4E9dhBWOdh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 8, 2021

The question now is how much Rodgers will be featured in commercials going forward. He wasn’t seen much at all Sunday.

Will that change once he’s back on the field after testing positive for coronavirus? Only time will tell.

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think about State Farm’s decision to stand with Rodgers going forward.