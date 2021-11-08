Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Aaron Rodgers breaking his silence on being unvaccinated, the Packers QB loses a major endorsement deal after his Pat McAfee interview, Jordan Love struggles mightily against the Chiefs in his first career start, fans chant “F**k Joe Biden” during UFC 268, “Let’s Go Brandon” banner flies over Georgia/Missouri game, Raiders player Damon Arnette appears to threaten to kill someone, Wisconsin earns a massive win over Rutgers and “Yellowstone” returns with a bang.
Let’s jump in!
TOPICS:
- ‘Crosshairs Of The Woke Mob’: Aaron Rodgers Drops The Hammer On People Criticizing Him For Being Unvaccinated
- Aaron Rodgers Loses Major Endorsement Deal After Speaking Out About Being Unvaccinated. Here’s What We Know
- Aaron Rodgers’ Replacement Looks Horrible. Should Packers Fans Start Panicking?
- UFC Fans Thunderously Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’
- Massive ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banner Flies Over Major College Football Game
- ‘I Will Kill You Ni**a’: NFL Player Appears To Threaten To Kill Someone In Incredibly Disturbing Video
- Wisconsin Earns A Massive Win, And David Hookstead Declares The Badgers 100% Officially Back
- REVIEW: People Can’t Stop Talking About The Major ‘Yellowstone’ Character Who Is Dead
As always, thanks for checking out another episode of “The David Hookstead,” and make sure to check back Tuesday for another episode!