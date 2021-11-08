Editorial

‘The David Hookstead Show’: Aaron Rodgers Breaks His Silence On Coronavirus Vaccine Fiasco, Rodgers Loses Endorsement Deal After Pat McAfee Interview, Jordan Loves Looks Awful In First Career Start, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banner Flies Over SEC Game, UFC Fans Chant ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ Raiders Player Damon Arnette Appears To Threaten To Kill Someone, Wisconsin Crushes Rutgers And ‘Yellowstone’ Returns With A Bang

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Aaron Rodgers breaking his silence on being unvaccinated, the Packers QB loses a major endorsement deal after his Pat McAfee interview, Jordan Love struggles mightily against the Chiefs in his first career start, fans chant “F**k Joe Biden” during UFC 268, “Let’s Go Brandon” banner flies over Georgia/Missouri game, Raiders player Damon Arnette appears to threaten to kill someone, Wisconsin earns a massive win over Rutgers and “Yellowstone” returns with a bang.

Let’s jump in!

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for checking out another episode of “The David Hookstead,” and make sure to check back Tuesday for another episode!