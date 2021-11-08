Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Aaron Rodgers breaking his silence on being unvaccinated, the Packers QB loses a major endorsement deal after his Pat McAfee interview, Jordan Love struggles mightily against the Chiefs in his first career start, fans chant “F**k Joe Biden” during UFC 268, “Let’s Go Brandon” banner flies over Georgia/Missouri game, Raiders player Damon Arnette appears to threaten to kill someone, Wisconsin earns a massive win over Rutgers and “Yellowstone” returns with a bang.

Let’s jump in!

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for checking out another episode of “The David Hookstead,” and make sure to check back Tuesday for another episode!