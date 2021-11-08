Watch The Hilarious Trailer For Season Two Of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Season two of “The Righteous Gemstones” looks like it’s going to be hilarious.

HBO recently dropped the trailer for season two of the hit show with Danny McBride, and it looks like we’re going to pick up right where we left off. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below. It’s great.

For those of you who haven’t already seen “The Righteous Gemstones,” I can’t recommend it enough. I truly can’t.

It’s one of the funniest shows I’ve seen in years and it absolutely skewers religious leaders whose sole focus is to just get rich.

I’m not kidding when I say the show takes zero prisoners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Righteous Gemstones (@therighteousgemstones)

Plus, we all know Danny McBride is one of the funniest people in the history of movies and television. Has he ever been involved with something that wasn’t hysterical?

I think the answer to that is no. Whether it’s “Eastbound & Down” or “This is the End,” McBride knows how to have fans laughing around the clock.

“The Righteous Gemstones” isn’t an exception to that rule!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Righteous Gemstones (@therighteousgemstones)

We also don’t have to wait long for season two of “The Righteous Gemstones” because it premieres Jan. 9. It’s gonna be one hell of a fun time!