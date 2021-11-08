‘Intentionally Tearing Us Apart’: Tulsi Gabbard Says ‘More And More Democrats Are Pushing’ Racial Division In America

During an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday, Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said that “more and more Democrats are pushing” the racialization of American politics and it is “tearing” the nation apart.

WATCH:

“Unfortunately as we see too often, more and more Democrats are pushing this racialization,” Gabbard told host and Daily Caller co-founder, Tucker Carlson. “They are pushing more fomenting of anger and hatred and divisiveness that really is destroying us. It’s causing more suffering and more harm to the American people and the fabric of our country and undermining these values that our country was founded on,” she continued.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said this division can be seen “in how everything in our the country is being racialized: that this is an intentional strategy to tear us apart based on the color of our skin because they think that there’s some political gain to be had from it and don’t care at all about the destruction that they leave in their wake.” (RELATED: ‘Establishment Elite … Will Target You, Censor You, Demonize You And Call You A Domestic Terrorist,’ Says Tulsi Gabbard)

Gabbard argued that “voters need to reject” the strategy just as they “choose leaders who do put the American people and our country first, who share that objective from both political parties.” She also said Democrats and Republicans must share one absolute political objective: doing what’s best for the U.S.

The former congresswoman pointed to the recent gubernatorial election in Virginia as an example of Democrats dividing Americans, and argued that candidate Terry McAuliffe “represented that fomenting of divisiveness, this racialization, and Virginia voters rejected that.”

As the Virginia election results were broadcast on Nov. 2, some members of the left-wing media said the Republicans were winning because of “white supremacy,” despite the election of Winsome Sears, a black woman, who is now the lieutenant governor-elect in the state. (RELATED: ‘Judge, Jury And Executioner: Tulsi Gabbard Says Joe Biden ‘Needs To Apologize’ For Throwing Border Agents Under The Bus)

“[White supremacists] are dangerous, they’re dangerous to our national security because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff,” Reid said.

Gabbard has also specifically criticized Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters for using race to “divide” American voters. She has also said Biden’s immigration policy is failing and that he should reconsider reintroducing some of former President Donald Trump’s policies to end an “open border.”