Watch The Electric Trailer For The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

The trailer for “1883” dropped Sunday night.

The highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel tells the story of how the Duttons built their empire in Montana, and it looks like it’s going to be electric. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Returns With An Incredible Season 4 Premiere)

Watch the trailer for the show with Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott below.

Not only are Elliott and McGraw in leading roles, but they’re also joined by Faith Hill and Billy Bob Thorton. For a TV show, it’s a ridiculous amount of talent.

It also looks like it’s going to be incredibly intense, which is what “Yellowstone” fans have come to expect from the universe created by Taylor Sheridan.

When it comes to “Yellowstone,” we expect absolute intensity and carnage. Judging from the trailer for “1883,” that’s exactly what we’re going to get as we learn the origin story of the Duttons.

It’s going to be an awesome time.

The #YellowstoneTV world is getting even bigger. Make sure you watch the season 4 premiere this Sunday at 8/7c for a first look at Taylor Sheridan’s new @paramountplus series 1883. #ParamountPlus #1883TV pic.twitter.com/uEArzSfWIc — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) November 5, 2021

Make sure to catch it December 19 on Paramount Plus! I can promise you that I’ll be watching!