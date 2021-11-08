Will Smith Opens Up About His ‘Spectacular’ Sex Life With Jada And Not Having A Conventional Marriage

Will Smith opened up about his “spectacular” sex life with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in the early days of their relationship and their unconventional marriage for the last 23 years.

“We drank every day, we had sex multiple times every day for four straight months,” Oprah Winfrey read from an excerpt in Smith’s upcoming memoir titled “Will.” The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Saturday. (RELATED: Will Smith In The Trailer For Netflix’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Bright’)

Will Smith fans react as Jada Pinkett Smith shares candid details about couple’s sex life https://t.co/i0Of4eOsmF — The Independent (@Independent) November 7, 2021

“I started to wonder if this was a competition,” she added of the excerpt. “Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: I was going to satisfy this woman sexually or I was going to die trying.” (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Porn)

Smith joked with Oprah during his appearance on Apple TV+’s “The Oprah Conversation” that things “ended up being a lot more complex than that.”

“Those early days were spectacular,” he added. “Me and Jada, to this day, if we start talking, it’s four hours. It’s four hours if we exchange a sentence. It’s the center of why we’ve been able to sustain [our relationship] and why we are still together, not choking the life out of each other, the ability to work through issues.”

The “Men In Black” star admitted, other than his wife, he’s “never met another person” that he can connect “with in conversation more blissfully and productively.”

Smith also explained despite headlines about them spending time apart and dating other people they never “actually officially separated,” Yahoo Entertainment noted.

“What happened was we realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy,” Will told Oprah.”We agreed that she had to make herself happy, and I had to make myself happy, and then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy, versus demanding the other person fill our empty cup.”

“We just decided that you have to figure out how to be happy,” he added. “It was a little bit more contentious from my side. I was like, ‘You go figure it out. You go figure out if you can be happy and prove to me it’s even possible. I’m gonna do me and you do you.'”

Will and Jada tied the knot in 1997 and the two have two kids together. Will also has a son from a previous marriage.