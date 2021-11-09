Brian Williams Leaving NBC News

NBC Host Brian Williams announced Tuesday he is leaving the network when his contract is up following 28-years with NBC News and MSNBC.

“This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” Williams said in a statement, according to CNN. “There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere.

Williams said NBC “is a part of me and always will be,” according to the outlet. The anchor also praised his colleagues.

“Good friends were in great supply at NBC,” Williams reportedly said. “I was fortunate that everyone I worked with made me better at my job. I’ve had the best colleagues imaginable. That includes great bosses.”

Williams’ departure comes amidst executive change at NBC News, according to the report. Williams was reportedly offered a new contract at NBC but declined the offer and did not specify his reasoning. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Comes Back Swinging After MSNBC’s Brian Williams Called Him ‘Kremlin Cruz’)

“Following much reflection, and after 28 years with the company, I have decided to leave NBC upon the completion of my current contract in December.”

It’s unclear where Williams might be headed next, with Williams saying he will spend the “next few months … with my family, the people I love most and the people who enabled my career to happen,” according to CNN.

Williams has hosted the network’s “The 11th Hour” for five years.