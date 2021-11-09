Mothers Swap Babies After Raising Each Other’s Kids In Fertility Clinic Mix-Up, Lawsuit Alleges

Two California couples gave birth to each other’s children after a fertility clinic mix-up and raised them for a few months before swapping back the infants, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale were already parents of a young girl who repeatedly asked for a sibling. After deciding to do in-vitro fertilization at a clinic in L.A., Daphna became pregnant after her second try and carried another baby girl to term, Today reported.

Upon the birth of the child in late 2019, the Cardinales expressed how they felt suspicious that the girl she gave birth to was not theirs, due to the child having a darker complexion than either Daphna or Alexander. It was not until months later that the couple learned that Daphna had given birth to another couple’s child, according to The AP.

“I was robbed of the ability to carry my own child. I never had the opportunity to grow and bond with her during pregnancy, to feel her kick,” Daphna said during a news conference to announce the lawsuit, AP reported.

“I think we were hoping that if at least one of us was genetically related to her, then we could keep her,” Daphna said in a video released by their lawyer, Adam Wolf.

The Cardinales accuse the Los Angeles-based California Center for Reproductive Health (CCRH) and owner Dr. Eliran Mor of medical malpractice, breach of contract, negligence and fraud. The other couple in this situation, who have chosen to remain anonymous, is allegedly planning to sue as well, according to AP.

After raising each other’s children for nearly three months prior to DNA tests confirming that the embryos had been swapped, the infants were returned to their respective families. All four parents have made an effort to remain connected to “forge a larger family,” Daphna said, according to AP.

“They were just as much in love with our biological daughter as we were with theirs,” Alexander said, AP reported.

A similar incident regarding an IVF mix-up occurred a few years ago to a New York couple. After struggling to conceive for years, the couple managed to find success after spending over $100,000 at CHA Fertility Center in Los Angeles, only to discover that they had experienced a mix-up.(RELATED: Studies On COVID-19 Vaccine Effects On Fertility Are ‘In The Works,’ CDC Says)

The Cardinales did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.