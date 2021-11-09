California’s New COVID-19 Case Rate Is Now Double Florida’s

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in California is now more than twice the rate in Florida, prompting questions from some Californians about the payoff of public health measures like mask and vaccine mandates.

In the last seven days, California is averaging 16 new cases per 100,000 residents compared to just seven in Florida, according to The New York Times. The Golden State has seen a surge of more than 60% in new cases in the last two weeks, compared to a 20% drop in Florida.

California’s COVID “case rate” is now twice Florida’s. This matters because Gavin Newsom has repeatedly cited this metric to justify his mandates. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 9, 2021

Over the entirety of the pandemic, Florida’s COVID-19 death rate is more than 50% higher than California’s, and Florida’s case rate is more than 35% higher. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio Implies NYC Will Eventually Require Vaccine Passports For 5-11 Year-Olds)

But the recent surge in California is coming despite the continued implementation of public health measures in the state, like mask and vaccine mandates, that have been absent in states like Florida. “You’re paying for your success, which is weird,” Dr. Ali H. Mokdad of the University of Washington told The Mercury News. “You succeed in controlling the virus, and now you’re having infections.”

After battling a difficult delta variant surge in the late summer and early fall, COVID-19 case and death rates have fallen substantially throughout the southeast in recent weeks, including in Florida. At the same time, some areas of the Northeast and West Coast are seeing a new resurgence in cases as winter weather sets in.