‘Control Over Our Lives’: Carrie Underwood’s NHL Star Husband Defends Aaron Rodgers

Carrie Underwood’s National Hockey League star husband, Mike Fisher, defended Aaron Rodgers over his unvaccinated status.

“I stand with Aaron Rodgers,” the 38-year-old singer’s husband captioned his Saturday post on Instagram. Fisher played in the league from 1999 to 2018. (RELATED: Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Dropped From Uber Eats Commercial Over Anti-Mask Views)

“I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience,” he added. “I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread COVID at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated.” (RELATED: Carrie Underwood Is CMT Music Award’s Most Decorated Artist)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212)

“The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions,” Underwood’s husband continued. “If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all. But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives.”

The superstar singer’s husband called on others to “stand up now” before it’s too late and said it’s time to “fight for our medical freedom.”

Fisher also explained how he feels for those who have lost their jobs for “choosing medical freedom” over “a medical choice,” calling it “un-American and unacceptable.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed he wasn’t vaccinated after previously explaining he was “immunized.” Rodgers went on “The Pat McAfee Show” and explained why he chose not to get the vaccine which included having an allergy to ingredients he said are in the mRNA vaccine.