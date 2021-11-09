Charles Barkley Says He’s ‘Anti-Social Media’

Charles Barkley isn’t a huge fan of social media.

In a video tweeted by @NBAonTNT, Barkley was discussing social media with Kevin Durant when he proudly proclaimed he's "anti-social media."

The NBA legend pointed out that as a famous person, what he says gets reactions and what other people say doesn’t make waves.

You can listen to his full comments below. As usual, he nailed it.

The King of #NBATwitter x the guy who has “never tweeted” 😂@KDTrey5 x Chuck – Tonight at 7pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/a716LkCu3K — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 9, 2021

I agree with every single word Barkley said in that video. I agree with literally every single word he said.

How could anyone disagree with him? Social media isn’t real, folks. It’s not real and getting worked up about it is a waste of your time.

I deleted my Facebook a long time ago, and I have no regrets about doing it.

Now, can social media be fun and are there benefits? Without a doubt. I check Twitter all the time to get updates on the news and I check Instagram occasionally to see what my close friends are up to.

However, once you start getting invested in it, then you’re simply wasting your time and investing your energy into something that doesn’t matter at all.

Why would you want to do that?

Social media distorts and warps people’s minds. The latest example is a dumbass model who did a photo shoot with her dead dad’s casket. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook aren’t real places and nothing on them matters. Go outside and live life. pic.twitter.com/nj5QVMROcc — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 28, 2021

