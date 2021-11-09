Editorial

Charles Barkley Says He’s ‘Anti-Social Media’

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley pose for a team portrait prior to playing against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Charles Barkley isn’t a huge fan of social media.

In a video tweeted by @NBAonTNT, Barkley was discussing social media with Kevin Durant when he proudly proclaimed he's "anti-social media."

The NBA legend pointed out that as a famous person, what he says gets reactions and what other people say doesn't make waves.

The NBA legend pointed out that as a famous person, what he says gets reactions and what other people say doesn’t make waves.

You can listen to his full comments below. As usual, he nailed it.

I agree with every single word Barkley said in that video. I agree with literally every single word he said.

How could anyone disagree with him? Social media isn’t real, folks. It’s not real and getting worked up about it is a waste of your time.

I deleted my Facebook a long time ago, and I have no regrets about doing it.

Now, can social media be fun and are there benefits? Without a doubt. I check Twitter all the time to get updates on the news and I check Instagram occasionally to see what my close friends are up to.

However, once you start getting invested in it, then you’re simply wasting your time and investing your energy into something that doesn’t matter at all.

Why would you want to do that?

Let us know in the comments below if you agree with Barkley's stance on social media!