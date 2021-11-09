Dog Leads Hiker To Remains Of Missing Person

An Alaskan hiker took a dog out for a walk Sunday, however the pet took off and eventually led its owner to the remains of a person who had been missing for a month.

The hiker stumbled upon the remains and, while it was not a whole body, there was enough to identify the remains as belonging to Doug Farnsworth, KTOO reported. (RELATED: Human Remains Found In California Desert Identified As New Jersey Woman Who Went Missing After Staying With Friends)

Dog leads Alaska hiker to human remains believed to be missing man’shttps://t.co/7a2VSinkxi — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2021

Farnsworth had been missing since late September. Authorities could only go on a truck that he had been driving and which was found near Perseverance Trail, near downtown Juneau, according to KTOO.

A search and rescue mission was conducted by Alaska State Troopers, the Coast Guard, and a local canine group but none of them were able to find Farnsworth. Ground searches were mainly conducted by Farnsworth’s family and friends for the past month, according to the outlet.

“I was really upset last night,” Kiersten Farnsworth said after hearing that her brother’s remains were found, according to KTOO. “I’d say the hardest part is calling family member after family member, re-explaining everything.” She added that the “dog deserves a trophy.”

A medical examiner in Anchorage will the determine cause of death as an investigation into the death continues, according to the outlet. Kiersten also looking for the hiker who found her brother, so that she can provide the $5,000 reward her family offered for any information on her brother’s disappearance, according to KTOO.