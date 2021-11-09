Watch The Final Trailer For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

The final trailer has dropped for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

The plot of the highly-anticipated movie, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the final trailer for the movie with Paul Rudd, it looks like fans are going to be in for a fun time. Give it a watch below.

Generally speaking, I’m not sure I’d love the idea of a sequel for a film franchise that has been in the past for a long time, especially after the disastrous last “Ghostbusters” film with the mostly female cast.

Do we all remember that? Do we all remember how absolutely awful it was? Nobody wants to see a mistake like that happen twice.

However, I think “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” looks pretty interesting and the fact that multiple cast members from the original films are returning is the cherry on top.

It’s hard to believe it’s going to be disappointing with Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray appearing in some kind of capacity.

Add in Rudd and Finn Wolfhard and I like the formula we’re working with.

You can catch “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” starting Nov. 19! It looks like it’s going to be awesome!