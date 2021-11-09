‘Foreign Policy Advisor’ In Sussmann Indictment Is Biden Adviser Jake Sullivan: REPORT

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, is the “foreign policy advisor” mentioned in the Department of Justice’s indictment of former Democratic National Committee (DNC) lawyer Michael Sussmann, according to Fox News.

Special Counsel John Durham indicted Sussmann in September for allegedly making false claims to the FBI that he was not working for a client when he alleged that former President Donald Trump was in secret communication with a Russia-based Alfa Bank. According to the indictment, Sussmann’s allegations led FBI General Counsel James Baker to believe that Sussmann was “acting as a good citizen, merely passing along information.”

The indictment alleges that a lawyer for the Clinton campaign “exchanged emails with the Clinton Campaign’s campaign manager, communications director, and foreign policy advisor [Jake Sullivan] concerning the Russian Bank-1 [Alfa Bank] allegations that Sussmann had recently shared with Reporter 1.”

Sullivan, who currently serves in the White House as a national security adviser, is that “foreign policy advisor,” Fox News reported on the basis of “two well-placed sources” Tuesday. The outlet reported that Sullivan is not currently a target of the Durham investigation. (RELATED: ‘Oops! Page Can’t Be Found’: PR Firm Deletes Clinton Advisor From Its Website After Trump Dossier News)

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was unaware of the reports when asked for comment in a press conference Tuesday.

“I don’t know anything about what you’re just mentioning,” she said. “I’ll have to talk to our team.”

According to the indictment, the Clinton campaign’s lawyer billed his time for the email discussion to the Clinton campaign with the billing entry “email correspondence with [name of foreign policy advisor], [name of campaign manager], [ name of communications director] re: Russian Bank-1 [Alfa Bank] Article.”

Durham indicted Igor Danchenko, ex-spy Christopher Steele’s source for the infamous Steele dossier, last week on five counts of making false statements to the FBI.

