Jim Jordan, Attorney General Of Texas Call For People To Not Listen To President On Vaccine Mandates

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton both urged Americans on Tuesday to not listen to President Joe Biden or White House officials who are telling businesses to proceed with vaccine mandates despite a court-ordered pause.

In a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax, Paxton slammed the Biden administration and recommended businesses not listen to the White House over vaccine mandates, saying Biden is “bullying Americans.”

“I would urge businesses, don’t listen to the president, he’s bullying Americans,” Paxton said. “I think in his mind federal law doesn’t have a bearing, the constitution doesn’t have a bearing, court orders don’t have a bearing. He does what he wants… Let’s keep people working instead of pushing them out of jobs when we need them most at this time in our economy and our history.”

Jordan responded to a tweet Tuesday afternoon from CNBC that said “White House tells businesses to proceed with vaccine mandate despite court-ordered pause,” by saying one word: “No.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Ensure Service Members Do Not Lose VA Benefits If They Refuse To Get Vaccinated)

Biden urged more private sector companies to impose vaccine requirements in August after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer vaccine. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Scott Perry Demands Attorney General Open Fraud Investigation Into Secretary Of Defense Lloyd Austin)

In a Saturday ruling, The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit temporarily halted the Biden administration’s rule requiring employers with over 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

Republicans in the House and Senate have been fighting back against vaccine mandates, introducing several pieces of legislation over the past few months.

The Pentagon is requiring all military service members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.