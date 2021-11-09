Sorry Guys, Joe Biden Had A Great Week Last Week (And Conservatives Are Pissed)

The first week of November started off with a devastating loss for Democrats and President Joe Biden in Virginia, but success in Congress and good news on the economy made the week a net win for Biden, and many of his most conservative opponents aren’t happy about it.

When Biden returned from his overseas trip last Wednesday, he had no clear path to getting his infrastructure agenda through Congress. To make matters worse, he arrived to news of Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race — an outcome some Democrats blamed on Biden’s dwindling approval rating.

Nevertheless, a strong jobs report arrived Thursday to bolster the White House, and then Biden finally succeeded in passing his infrastructure bill late Friday. (RELATED: ‘Finally – Infrastructure Week!’: After Months Of Crises, Biden Gets A Win With GOP Help)

The president now has a credible answer to critics who point to months of disappointing economic growth and unpopular gridlock in Congress. Biden ran on a unity message, and he was able to pass his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, despite objections from the far-left wing of his party, thanks to the 13 House Republicans who joined him in Friday’s vote.

Many conservatives were outraged that more than a dozen Republicans got on board with Biden’s spending bill, which also included a vote to consider the $2.2 trillion Build Back Better Act, which Democrats may pass through budget reconciliation. (RELATED: Record 4.3 Million People Quit Their Jobs In August As Workers See Opportunity In Chaotic Labor Market)

“RINOS just passed this wasteful $1.2 trillion dollar ‘infrastructure’ bill,” Republican Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert tweeted Friday. “Pelosi did not have the votes in her party to pass this garbage. Time to name names and hold these fake Republicans accountable.”

I can’t believe Republicans just gave the Democrats their socialism bill. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 6, 2021

“Only 3 days after voters rejected Biden’s failed policies in deep blue VA & NJ, 13 spineless ‘Republicans’ decided to tag-team with Democrats and helped pass their $5 TRILLION socialist takeover of our country,” Republican Illinois Rep. Mary Miller tweeted.

“Vote for this infrastructure bill and I will primary the hell out of you,” Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn stated Friday.

Conservatives have also focused criticism on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for failing to keep his members in line. National Review openly called for Republicans to consider removing McCarthy as GOP leader in the House.