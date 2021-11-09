‘What The F*ck Are You Saying’: Joe Rogan Goes Off On Dems Who Call Black Conservatives ‘White Supremacists’

Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan went off on Democrats who call black conservative blacks “white supremacists” during a Monday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” with guest and fellow comedian Theo Von.

“Any time a black person says anything that doesn’t go with the democratic narrative, they said that person is carrying water for white supremacists,” Rogan told Von. “They’re out of their fucking minds.”

WATCH:

“That lady that was the new Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, that’s a black woman who, she is sponsored by the NRA,” Rogan said. “They’re saying, her becoming the Lieutenant Governor is a victory for white supremacy”

“When Larry Elder was running for Governor for California, they said he’s the black face of white supremacy,” Rogan continued, referencing a column published by the Los Angeles Times titled, “Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned.”

“What? what are you saying? What the fuck are you saying?” Rogan added.

Republicans Glenn Youngkin and Winsome Sears won their respective contests for Governor and Lt. Governor of Virginia, soundly defeating their Democrat opponents. Many Democrats and media figures, however, blamed their victories on “white supremacy.”