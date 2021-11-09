Lady Gaga Flashes More Than A Smile In Totally Sheer Purple Gown And Fishnet Stockings At London Premiere

Lady Gaga flashed more than a smile when she stepped out in a totally sheer gown and stockings at a Tuesday premiere in London.

The 35-year-old singer looked absolutely incredible in the long-sleeve, bright purple sequins, see-through floor-length dress and black fishnet stockings. She was on the red carpet for pictures at the United Kingdom premiere Of “House of Gucci” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

In a few shots, the superstar actress showed off her lighter colored undergarments and garter belt as she posed for snaps.

She completed the risque look with loose hair, black sheer long gloves and black platform stiletto high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It didn’t matter which direction the look was viewed from, it was truly a show-stopper. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The “Bad Romance” hitmaker often wows at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable moments throughout the years here.