Nancy Pelosi Calls For Criminal, Ethics Investigation Into Republican Congressman Over Anime Video

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for law enforcement and the House Ethics Committee to investigate Rep. Paul Gosar over an anime video parody the Arizona Republican tweeted depicting him attacking Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden.

“Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated,” Pelosi tweeted, calling on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate.”

Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated. @GOPLeader should join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate. https://t.co/qX8kMbiZ8n — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 9, 2021

The video in question, which Gosar posted Sunday night, depicts Gosar’s face edited onto a character from popular anime show “Attack on Titan,” parodying the show’s opening credits. At one point in the video, Gosar’s character, wielding two swords, attacks characters with Ocasio-Cortez’s and Biden’s faces. (RELATED: Twitter Restricts Republican Lawmaker’s Anime Parody Video Of Him Attacking AOC, Biden)

Any anime fans out there? pic.twitter.com/TxX4qiJhOi — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 7, 2021

Twitter restricted sharing of the video Monday by disabling re-tweets, likes and replies and posting a warning label on the tweet saying it violated Twitter’s hateful conduct policy.

Gosar’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“I will always fight for the rule of law, securing our borders and defending the America First agenda,” Gosar said in a statement to Reuters.

Gosar also posted a meme to his Twitter account mocking the backlash the video received, featuring a crying wojak character that appears to represent the Arizona Republican’s critics.

