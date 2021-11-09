Newsom Disappears For 12 Days Without Explanation, Reportedly Shows Up At Wedding Of Oil Hieress Officiated By Pelosi

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly attended an oil heiress’ wedding officiated by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco Saturday after disappearing from the public eye in recent weeks.

Newsom abruptly canceled his trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 29 and has disappeared from the public eye to handle unspecified “family obligations,” Fox News reported. The California governor reportedly attended the wedding of oil heiress Ivy Love Getty, the great-granddaughter of Getty Oil Company founder J. Paul Getty, according to Vogue.

Pelosi reportedly officiated the ceremony at San Francisco’s City Hall, the outlet reported. Newsom attended Getty’s matrimonial ceremony to Tobias Alexander along with Pelosi and San Francisco’s Democratic Mayor London Breed.

“Guests were asked to mask up before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi entered the room and took her position at the microphone,” Vogue writer Alexandra Macon wrote.

The governor appears to be standing several feet away from the bride, her father and the groom outside of City Hall in a photograph. (RELATED: Pelosi Calls Newsom A ‘Great Governor,’ Says Recall Election Is ‘Not Good For Children Or Other Living Things’)

That sure looks like @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom over Gordon Getty’s shoulder at Ivy Getty’s wedding at SF City Hall on Saturday, in this photo from Vogue. pic.twitter.com/ahSRQtOu2U — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) November 9, 2021

The wedding reception took place at the Getty Mansion that consisted of a rose garden with bars and buffets scattered throughout and had a Latin band and the Pena Pachamama dancers perform, the outlet reported.

Daniel Lopez, Newsom’s press secretary, said in a Monday statement to SFGATE that the governor will return to normal public appearances this week and has resumed working on “urgent issues.”

“Last week Governor Newsom worked in the Capitol with staff on urgent issues including COVID-19 vaccines for kids, boosters, ports, the forthcoming state budget and California’s continued economic recovery,” Lopez said. “He will have public events this week related to the economy and vaccines.”

Newsom’s office announced Tuesday that the governor participated in a live fireside chat with former Chief Economic & Business Advisor Lenny Mondonca at the 2021 California Economic Summit sponsored by California Forward.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the governor’s wife, responded to speculations on her husband’s absence in a Saturday tweet that was later deleted.

“It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle the truth. When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife,” she wrote, according to Fox News. “Please stop hating and get a life.”