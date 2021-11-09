Oklahoma State Will Unveil A Barry Sanders Statue This Saturday

Oklahoma State will unveil a statue honoring Barry Sanders this Saturday.

The Cowboys will unveil the statue prior to the game against TCU, and there’s nobody more deserving in program history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you didn’t already know, Barry Sanders is widely-considered to have had the greatest single season of college football in the history of the sport.

The @BarrySanders statue will be unveiled at 5 p.m. on the Northwest side of BPS and fans are welcome.#LetsRide I #GoPokes https://t.co/w1qwo4gLdI — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) November 7, 2021

Just how great was his 1988 Heisman season? Sanders rushed for 2,850 yards and had 42 touchdowns in 12 games that season.

Yes, go ahead and break the math down on that. He averaged three and a half touchdowns and 237.5 yards every single game of the year.

🐐 @BarrySanders‘ 1988 season still stands above the rest as the greatest rushing season of all time. Who has the best shot at cracking the top 10 this season? pic.twitter.com/TIWXHiUNnq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 10, 2020

Now, there will be a statue in Stillwater that honors the insane impact he had on the landscape of college football during his time with the Cowboys.

We never saw anyone like Barry Sanders before he arrived in Stillwater and we might never see anyone like him again. The dude is the undisputed GOAT of running the ball.