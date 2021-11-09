Pete Carroll Discusses Odell Beckham Jr. Potentially Joining The Seahawks

Pete Carroll is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr. potentially joining the team.

In a video tweeted by Field Yates, the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks talked about if OBJ is on the radar of the team, and he was very coy with his answers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More or less, he wants people to just wait and see and he ended the exchange with a huge smile!

Pete Carroll is asked whether Seattle will claim Odell Beckham, Jr. He does not rule it out, ending his answer with this and a smile: “So, I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no. That’s just cause…you’ll see.” Seattle does have the cap space to take on the $7.25M owed to OBJ. pic.twitter.com/sNfq4wbkVq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2021

Obviously, Carroll didn’t give any specific answers there, but there’s no doubt at all that he’s very well aware of the situation.

Word is that Russell Wilson wants the former Browns receiver on the squad and the smile on Carroll’s face at the end of the video tells you everything you need to know.

If the Seahawks think they can go get Beckham, then they have to do it. They simply have to get another weapon for Russ.

Right now, outside of D.K. Metcalf, there aren’t a ton of weapons at Wilson’s disposal. With the team’s playoff dreams still alive, they have to be aggressive.

Why not go get OBJ? He’s not going to be super expensive for the season, and it’s low risk/high reward.

We’ll see if the Seahawks pull the trigger, but they damn sure should.