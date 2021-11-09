Editorial

REPORT: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier’s Dad Called The Coaching Staff About His Son’s Lack Of Playing Time

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 17: Garrett Nussmeier #5 of the LSU Tigers in action during the spring game at Tiger Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Garrett Nussmeier’s father isn’t happy with his son’s lack of playing time at LSU.

According to Shea Dixon, Doug Nussmeier called up LSU OC Jake Peetz after his son didn’t play against Alabama this past weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was believed that Garrett wanted to preserve his redshirt, but that plan has now apparently been thrown out the window.

Calling up a college OC to talk about a lack of playing time is taking being a helicopter parent to an entirely new level.

I’m sure Doug is a nice guy, but this is mind-boggling. If I was a college coach and someone called me up to complain about their kid not playing enough, I would probably cut him.

This isn’t high school, folks. It’s the SEC. Know your role and be excellent in it.

Furthermore, why the hell would you even want to burn your redshirt at this point? LSU’s season is an unmitigated disaster and Coach O is leaving at the end of the year.

Garrett Nussmeier should be hanging onto his redshirt for dear life.

What a bizarre season down in Baton Rouge and it just keeps getting weirder by the day.