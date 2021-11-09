REPORT: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier’s Dad Called The Coaching Staff About His Son’s Lack Of Playing Time

Garrett Nussmeier’s father isn’t happy with his son’s lack of playing time at LSU.

According to Shea Dixon, Doug Nussmeier called up LSU OC Jake Peetz after his son didn’t play against Alabama this past weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Garrett Nussmeier has already played in 3 games. The thought was he would hold on to the redshirt. Instead, Orgeron said Nussmeier was upset he didn’t get in vs. Alabama. His dad (Cowboys QB coach Doug Nussmeier) called LSU OC Jake Peetz on Sunday. The plan is to now play him. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 8, 2021

It was believed that Garrett wanted to preserve his redshirt, but that plan has now apparently been thrown out the window.

The previous plan, as Orgeron stated a week ago, was the Nussmeier camp wanted to keep the redshirt on him. Which is why he didn’t play vs. Alabama. Now, Nussmeier’s shifting course on the idea. He wants to be able to have the chance to play across the final 3 games. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 8, 2021

Calling up a college OC to talk about a lack of playing time is taking being a helicopter parent to an entirely new level.

I’m sure Doug is a nice guy, but this is mind-boggling. If I was a college coach and someone called me up to complain about their kid not playing enough, I would probably cut him.

This isn’t high school, folks. It’s the SEC. Know your role and be excellent in it.

Ed Orgeron says that while Max Johnson is still the starter, freshman Garrett Nussmeier will get playing time. The better QB will stay in. This would be the last game Nussmeier can play and keep his redshirt. #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 8, 2021

Furthermore, why the hell would you even want to burn your redshirt at this point? LSU’s season is an unmitigated disaster and Coach O is leaving at the end of the year.

Garrett Nussmeier should be hanging onto his redshirt for dear life.

What a bizarre season down in Baton Rouge and it just keeps getting weirder by the day.