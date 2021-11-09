Shailene Woodley Slams Reports Claiming Fiancee Aaron Rodgers Broke COVID Quarantine

Shailene Woodley slammed a report that claimed it had photographic proof of fiancee Aaron Rodgers breaking his COVID-19 quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Literally ya’ll need to calm the fuck down,” the 29-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram Stories Tuesday about the Green Bay Packers QB. The comments were noted by E! News. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers On Returning To The Packers: ‘I’m 100% All In’)

“This is straight up HILARIOUS,” she added. “News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron [Rodgers]. Finding random fucking men on the streets of LA and saying it’s him.” (RELATED: ‘Control Over Our Lives’: Carrie Underwood’s NHL Star Husband Defends Aaron Rodgers)

Shailene Woodley came to Aaron Rodgers defense on social media. https://t.co/O8BsfqmTnF — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 9, 2021

“I know Aaron’s body VERY well,” Woodley continued. “First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a LOT bigger. ;). For those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and shitty media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the fucking planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. Go ahead, zoom in.”

The “Divergent” star’s post included screenshots of photos posted in a Daily Mail article of a guy wearing a mask getting coffee in Los Angeles Monday under a link to a headline that read, “Green Bay Packers stick by their star QB Aaron Rodgers as Howard Stern slams him for ‘lying’ about being vaccinated: Says NFL should kick him out ‘if there was any decency in the world.'” The post has since been edited and the photos are no longer there.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed he wasn’t vaccinated after previously saying he was “immunized.” He went on “The Pat McAfee Show” and explained why he chose not to get the vaccine. He said he was allergic to ingredients that are in the mRNA vaccine.