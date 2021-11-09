South Carolina Ruthlessly Trolls Florida After Blowout Win

The South Carolina Gamecocks trolled Florida in brutal fashion Monday night.

The Gamecocks beat the Gators 40-17 this past Saturday and it was one of the most shocking upsets of the season.

It was arguably the most humiliating loss of Dan Mullen’s time in Gainesville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb)

Well, things somehow got even worse Monday night when the Gamecocks released a video ruthlessly trolling the Gators over Josh Vann’s wide open touchdown catch.

Give it a watch below. It will make Florida fans’ blood boil.

So much room for activities! pic.twitter.com/503NkyMvxg — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 9, 2021

It really doesn’t get much more ruthless than that. When South Carolina – a team that isn’t really competitive in the SEC – is trolling you like this, you know you’ve hit rock bottom.

It might be time for Dan Mullen to hang up his whistle for good after this situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb)

Imagine telling someone back in August that South Carolina would be out here trolling a 4-5 Florida team. Nobody would have believed you.

Well, here we are and that’s very much the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb)

What an absolutely pathetic state of affairs Dan Mullen has on his hands. It really doesn’t get much more embarrassing at all.