‘Squid Game’ Creator Says A Second Season Will Happen

“Squid Game” fans should start getting prepared for more episodes.

The hit Netflix series about people playing children's games as they fight to stay alive has taken the entertainment world by storm, and it's already one of the most popular series ever made.

Seeing as how season one ended with a cliffhanger, many of us expected a second season. Now, it sounds like it’s happening for sure.

“I almost feel like you leave us no choice. There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world,” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told The Associated Press Monday night.

This is great news for the millions of fans around the globe. “Squid Game” was electric in season one, and it was unlike anything I’d ever seen before.

The premise was so simple and at the same time, it was so electric and complex. There were so many different moving parts down the stretch as we watched people fight for their lives.

Then, the final 20 minutes left the door wide open for Gi-hun to return for a second season to get to the bottom of whatever the hell is going on.

There are literally tons of different options for the creator, writers and Netflix to go down the stretch into season two.

It’s never a bad day when you get some great entertainment news. That much is for sure! I can’t wait to see what we get whenever season two finally arrives.