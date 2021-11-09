Video Showing Duck Running In NYC Marathon Is Quacking Up The Internet

A video of a duck running in the New York City Marathon wearing custom-made duck sneakers has received hundreds of thousands of likes, and has been viewed 3.5 million times on TikTok.

Wrinkle the Duck ran next to her competitors in the 26.2-mile race on Sunday while fans cheered. (RELATED: Two Marathon Runners Were Far Ahead Of Their Competition … Until They Followed A Volunteer Down The Wrong Path)

Many brands commented, including Adidas, who wrote, “Sending this to our design team to petition for a new duck shoe collection.”

Wrinkle’s account replied, “We make the shoes ourself and now we’re getting too many orders to handle. We’re looking for a good sponsor.”

“That’s my cousin!!” Duolingo wrote.

The New York Rangers commented, “He’s a runner he’s a track star,” while the Anaheim Ducks wrote, “Legendary Duck.”

“You’re hired your first class shall be a 20 minute Hip Hop Waddle,” Peloton wrote.

A second video was posted Tuesday of fans taking photos of Wrinkle as the duck waddled on the course. This video shows Wrinkle stopping for a rest at the end of the journey, with a caption that said “So tired” with a sleepy face emoji.

Although Wrinkle did not finish the race, the duck received much praise from fans during the run.