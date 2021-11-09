Key Rittenhouse Witness Claims He Was Asked To Change His Statement By Prosecution

A key witness for the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial testified Tuesday that he was asked to change his statement by the prosecution team.

Nathan DeBruin was taking photographs of the events the night that Rittenhouse killed two protestors and injured another, according to WISN.

BREAKING: Rittenhouse prosecutors grill journalist who alleges they tried to get him to change his statementhttps://t.co/IPWeylvYuj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 9, 2021

Prosecutor Thomas Binger asked DeBruin to identify a person in a picture, according to DeBruin’s testimony. (RELATED: Prosecutors In Kyle Rittenhouse Case Seek Arrest Warrant And Increased Bond)

When DeBruin didn’t know who the person was, Binger allegedly identified the person as Joshua Zaminsky.

Binger then set the phone face down before showing the photo again to DeBruin. He then asked a second time to identify the person in the picture.

“I just felt, I didn’t want to change my statement,” DeBruin told the defense attorney.

After being asked by Binger to change his statement, DeBruin told the defense team he hired an attorney.

Prosecutor James Kraus then began cross-examining the witness about his statement to police on the night of the shooting.

“We asked if you knew anything beyond that statement,” Kraus asked.

“Correct,” DeBruin responded.

“We didn’t ask you to change it?” the prosecutor then asked.

“Yes, yes you did,” DeBruin told the prosecutor.

Rittenhouse faces charges for the murder of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum as well as shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during a protest.