Wisconsin School Board Association Deals Another Major Blow To National Group

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards joined a growing list of state school boards withdrawing their participation from the National School Board Association after the organization urged President Joe Biden to use federal law enforcement to quell concerned parents.

According to a letter obtained by Parents Defending Education, the Wisconsin Association of School Board’s (WSBA) Board of Directors voted to withdraw their “participation in the National School Boards Association’s programs and activities.” The letter was published by John Ashley, the executive director of the WASB.

“The Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards voted on Nov. 5 to withdraw the association’s participation in the National School Boards Association’s programs and activities. The board did not take this action lightly,” the letter reads.

BREAKING: Wisconsin Association of School Boards voted to withdraw their “participation in the National School Boards Association’s programs and activities.” — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2021

The WASB claimed that the NSBA “needlessly caused substantial controversy this fall, which has negatively impacted relationships among school boards, parents and community members.”

“Those actions do not align with WASB policies and programs nor its mission to support, promote and advance public education,” Ashley’s letter reads. (RELATED: South Carolina School Boards Association Leaves National School Board Association)

The letter comes in response to the NSBA’s letter — and subsequent apology — that compared parents’ action to “domestic terrorism” and requested federal intervention. A slew of state school boards have either distanced themselves or withdrawn membership from the national organization.

According to a list compiled by Parents Defending Education, state school board associations in Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming condemned the letter.