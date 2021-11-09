‘Yellowstone’ Releases Fire Preview Of What’s Coming During Season Four

The rest of “Yellowstone” season four looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The first two episodes of the season premiered this past Sunday on the Paramount Network, and it was an electric return to the world of the Duttons. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With An Incredible Season 4 Premiere)

Now, fans have a preview of what’s ahead, and it looks like lots of bullets will be flying and people are going to hit the ground.

Give it a watch below. It’s 100% pure adrenaline.

I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am for whatever is coming next. I truly can’t even put into words how pumped I am for the rest of season four.

The premiere started out at 100 and didn’t really slow down as the hunt is on to find whoever ordered the hit on the Duttons.

John, Beth and Kayce all survived. That’s bad news for whoever tried to take them out because revenge is coming!

I’m also still holding out hope that Jamie wasn’t responsible for what happened and that his dad ordered it behind his back.

Even with all the problems between Jamie and his family, I can’t envision him trying to kill Kayce and John. Even with his hatred for Beth, it still seems like too much.

So, for now, I’m saying it was Garrett without Jamie’s knowledge.

The good news is that we’ll eventually find out during season four. Make sure to catch all the new episodes Sunday night on the Paramount Network.