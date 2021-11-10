Akron Kicker Cory Smigel Does An All-Time Great Field Goal Celebration, Zips End Up Losing The Game

Akron kicker Cory Smigel did an all-time great celebration Tuesday night against Western Michigan.

Late in the game against the Broncos, Smigel drilled a field goal to put the Zips up 40-38 with a little less than two and a half minutes left. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After scoring the points, he busted out an absolutely incredible celebration of tapping his vein to indicate he was ice cold. Watch the video below.

Unfortunately for the Zips, the Broncos drove down the field and scored with a minute left to win 45-40.

So, while the celebration was absolutely epic, Akron ended up losing the game in the closing minute, and that has to sting!

Imagine breaking out such an all-time great celebration to only lose the game a couple of minutes later. Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions.

The highest of highs. The lowest of lows. Welcome to the world of college football!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akron Football (@zipsfb)

Even though the Zips didn’t end the night with the win, I think we can all agree Smigel tapping his veins is a grade-A badass move.