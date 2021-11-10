Britney Spears Shares Details About Designer She Said Is Making Her Wedding Dress

Britney Spears definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared details about the designer she said is making her wedding dress.

"No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!!" the 39-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram, along with a handful of shots showing her wearing an off-the-shoulder pale pink sheer gown with a built-in bustier.

“Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak,” she added. “Have a good night folks!!!!

It was the first real piece of news about the superstar singer's plans for her upcoming nuptials since announcing longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari had popped the question in September.

"I can't fucking believe it," Spears captioned her post at the time, along with several shots showing off her diamond engagement ring.

The “Criminal” hitmaker followed up her post with another one about being engaged and even teased her fiancée for taking so long to make their relationship official.

“Words can’t even say how shocked I am,” Britney captioned her post on social media. “Geez although the asshole was way overdue !!!! It was definitely worth the wait …. yes world … that beautiful fucking man in that picture is MINE !!! I’m so blessed it’s insane !!!!”

Spears first met the actor-fitness enthusiast in 2016 on the set of the singer’s music video for her song “Slumber Party,” People magazine reported.