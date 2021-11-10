CNN Issues Incredible Editor’s Note About China’s Crimes

CNN issued an editor’s note Wednesday about “allegations” of China’s crimes for an opinion article about China’s Uyghur genocide.

The editor’s note claims that “[t]he Chinese government has repeatedly denied any allegations of crimes — including forced labor and forced sterilization — against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples.”

Are you paying attention yet? pic.twitter.com/88167fAeOq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 11, 2021

“It claims it is providing the Uyghurs with education at ‘vocational training centers’ while assisting in deradicalization efforts to combat alleged terrorism,” the editor’s note goes on to say.

The opinion piece, written by Nury Turkel, compares the atrocities committed by Mao Zedong against Uyghurs in China to the Uyghur genocide by China’s current government. (RELATED: Democrats Reject Amendment Requiring Companies To Disclose Ties To Uyghur Forced Labor)

Turkel says his family was ripped apart by the Uyghur genocide in China. Since leaving China in 1995, Turkel said he has spoken out against the Uyghur genocide despite the consequences he has faced.

“The US Senate has taken serious steps forward on the issue by passing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which establishes broad import bans on products from the Uyghur region. The US House of Representatives, which passed an earlier version of the bill in 2020, must move quickly to pass this bill, so that President Joe Biden can sign it into law,” Turkel urged in the opinion piece.

Turkel did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment regarding the editor’s note.