Deion Sanders Announces That He’s Out Of The Hospital

Deion Sanders has announced a great health update.

The legendary NFL defensive back had been hospitalized after complications with a foot surgery, but he's now out.

“It brings me great joy to tell you that I’m now out of the hospital and on my path that we started TOGETHER,” Sanders wrote on Instagram Wednesday morning.

You can read his entire statement below.

This is an awesome update for Sanders, his family and the Jackson State football program. He missed multiple games due to being hospitalized, but it sounds like he’s nearing a return.

You never want to see someone end up in the hospital. You definitely don’t want to see anyone in the hospital for an extended period of time, which had been the case with Sanders.

Like I said, he missed multiple JSU games, and I’m sure people were growing concerned.

Now, he’s out and continuing down his road of recovery. Hopefully, we see him back on the JSU sideline sooner than later.

Get well soon, Deion!