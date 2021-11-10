Editor Daily Rundown: Boom Goes the Economy

BOOM GOES THE ECONOMY… CNN: America’s prices are surging more than they have in 30 years
There’s no end in sight for higher prices. US consumer price inflation surged higher again in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
(Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
