Man Who Beat, Stabbed Dog In Case That Garnered International Attention Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

A Florida man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly beating a pit bull puppy and stabbing it 50 times, according to the man’s attorney Tuesday.

Brendan Evans agreed to plead guilty to the charges against him for beating and ultimately killing Ollie the pit bull, according to The Associated Press. Ollie’s attack made headlines around the world when it was first reported four years ago.

Accused killer of Ollie the pit bull now pleading guilty, 4 years after stabbing dog, trapping him in suitcase https://t.co/K5Xd0Mp7zG pic.twitter.com/bkjQhGa5no — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) November 9, 2021

Ollie died two days after he was discovered stuffed into a suitcase, according to the Mail Tribune. Investigators also found a handwritten note, saying, “Make the entire pit bull investigation go away. Return all curses placed on Brendan to their sender. Give Brendan peace of mind.”

Mindy Moffatt set up a “Justice for Ollie” Facebook page after hearing of Ollie, the Mail Tribune reported.

“Since he’s now pleading guilty, we feel like we are finally getting justice for Ollie,” Moffatt said.

Evans originally denied responsibility for the attack on Ollie, the AP reported. However, investigators later found cat paws and rats with severed heads in Evans’ freezer. (RELATED: REPORT: Former Teacher Charged With Allegedly Torturing Four Cats To Death To ‘Relieve Stress’)

Prosecutors dropped 15 of the 17 counts of animal cruelty Evans was charged with in exchange for his guilty plea, the AP reported. Evans has been in jail since he was arrested four years ago.