Georgia Remains Number One In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Ohio State Is Fourth

The Georgia Bulldogs are still the top team in the country.

The second round of rankings for the College Football Playoff were released Tuesday night on ESPN, and the Bulldogs were sitting in the top spot.

Alabama is second, Oregon is third and Ohio State is fourth. The first two teams out are Cincinnati at five and Michigan at six.

As I’ve said ever since Georgia went to number one in the AP Poll, the Bulldogs 100% deserve to be the top team in America right now.

They’re 9-0 and they’ve absolutely destroyed pretty much everyone they’ve played, especially down the stretch.

Other than a tight game against Clemson, nobody else has been close to beating the Bulldogs.

As for Alabama being second, I know a lot of people are not happy about that but I can live with it. Were they impressive against LSU or their loss against Texas A&M? No, but they’ve still put together a solid resume.

They need way more consistency, but you can tell the talent is there.

It’s also great to see Wisconsin sitting at 18. Obviously, we’re not going to make the playoff, but we can climb the rankings as we head into bowl season.

Seeing as how awful our start to the season was, I can’t ask for much more.

Wisconsin’s football team has won five straight games, and we’ve outscored our last four Big Ten opponents 133-20. You hear all that silence? That’s the sound of our critics after shutting the hell up. pic.twitter.com/YiCDXj00el — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2021

