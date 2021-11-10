‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Says There Was An Alternate Ending With Gi-Hun Getting On The Plane

“Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed that he toyed with an alternate ending.

“Squid Game” has blown up into a gigantic success and it’s already one of the most successful shows in the history of modern TV. The ending leaves the door open for a second season, but it turns out that an alternate ending was considered. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals an alternate season 1 ending that almost happened and says he wants to ‘go beyond’ expectations in a possible season 2. https://t.co/yfMP0y2z6W — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 9, 2021

Hwang Dong-hyuk told Entertainment Weekly the following about the alternate ending:

We actually wrestled between two different scenarios for the ending. There was one, the other alternate ending, where Gi-hun would get on the plane and leave. And then there was of course the one where he would turn back and walk towards the camera. We constantly asked ourselves, is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness? Is that the right way for us to really propose the question or the message that we wanted to convey through the series?

As a huge fan of “Squid Game,” I think I speak for everyone when I say that I’m glad Hwang didn’t choose the alternate ending.

If Gi-hun had gotten on the plane at the end of the series, it would be a bit hard to have a second season. Instead, Gi-hun didn’t get on the plane, he walked away and it’s seriously implied that he’s going to find out who is running the games and bring them down.

Given the unreal success of “Squid Game,” it’s a damn good thing Hwang stuck with the ending we all saw because there’s going to be a fortune to be made in the second season.

It’s going to print cash for Netflix.

If you haven’t already seen “Squid Games,” I can’t recommend it enough. Trust me when I say you’re going to want to watch.