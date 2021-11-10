Jimmy Kimmel Blames ‘Sexism And Racism’ For VP Harris’ Tanking Approval Rating

Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC’s late night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest approval ratings Tuesday night.

Jimmy Kimmel explains that Kamala’s ratings are low because of “sexism and racism” pic.twitter.com/bFL3wz4lFD — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2021

Kimmel, referencing a new poll showing Harris at 28% approval, claimed the poll made “no sense” because “she [Harris] basically has nothing to do,” but blamed “sexism and racism” for the poor numbers. (RELATED: ‘It’s Not Just Republicans’: Jimmy Kimmel Complains About ‘Jackholes’ Who Deny Climate Change, Takes Shot At Joe Biden)

“Americans really aren’t happy with his [Biden’s] Vice President, Kamala Harris,” Kimmel said. “Kamala Harris has an approval rating of 28%, which makes no sense because she basically has nothing to do. I mean, it’s like criticizing a backup quarterback. Tom Brady, he’s OK. I don’t love the way Blaine Gabbert has his legs folded on the bench, I have to be honest.”

The USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll Kimmel referenced showed Harris’ approval rating at 28% and President Biden’s at 38%, as reported by the Daily Caller.

During his opening monologue, Kimmel also noted that Harris’ approval rating was lower than that of former Vice President Dick Cheney’s in 2008 after he “shot a guy in the face.” Kimmel was referencing an incident in which Cheney unintentionally shot someone while quail hunting.

Kimmel then pivoted into a more humorous angle as to why Harris’ approval ratings are so low, saying she looks like an “assassin” every time she stands “near or behind” Biden.

“I think I know why Kamala’s ratings are low, besides sexism and racism, which are the obvious ones,” Kimmel continued. “It’s because whenever she’s next to Joe Biden, standing near or behind him, she looks like an assassin.”