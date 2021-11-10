Joe Rogan Says Aaron Rodgers Is ‘A F**king Smart Dude’

Joe Rogan thinks Aaron Rodgers is an impressive guy.

Rodgers and Rogan have both been in the news ever since the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he was talking with the legendary podcaster about how to beat COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, the media lost its damn mind because in modern day America, it’s apparently not okay to respect or listen to Joe Rogan.

People demanding Aaron Rodgers be banned from the NFL are idiots. Calling for people to lose their jobs over their vaccination status is as anti-American as it gets. pic.twitter.com/gfYQNd1vqQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2021

However, Rogan isn’t letting the negativity get him down and he thinks Rodgers is a smart person. According to The Hill, the podcaster touched on the situation during a new episode and said, “He’s not vaccine-hesitant because he’s like a conspiracy theorist. He’s literally following the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s] recommendations on their website. He’s not a dummy. He’s a fu**ing smart dude.”

Rogan also talked about looking for other options than just the vaccine and added, “Maybe we should look at, we should expand treatment. Maybe we should look at all these other treatments and what’s the most effective. Monoclonal antibodies is insanely effective.”

Whenever you need a voice of reason to enter the conversation, you can pretty much always count on Joe Rogan to get the job done.

Unlike most people in the media, he’s not out here pushing an agenda. He’s incredibly open-minded and likes to listen to what people have to say.

The media is tearing Aaron Rodgers apart for being unvaccinated and expressing concern about the entire COVID-19 situation. The reality is that he doesn’t owe answers to anyone about his vaccination status, and nobody else does either. pic.twitter.com/4E9dhBWOdh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 8, 2021

That’s why his podcast is so insanely successful while lots of cable news programs are struggling in a big way.

I don’t know him or Rodgers, but if he vouches for the Green Bay Packers quarterback, it’s good enough for me.

Believe it or not, you don’t have to agree with everything someone says in order to find them interesting or listen to them. That used to be normal in America. Not so much anymore!

The media is flipping out because Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated. NEWS FLASH: It’s nobody’s business whether or not athletes or anyone else is vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/fknz0bLlQF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

The outrage to this situation has been nothing short of shocking, and I think I speak for a lot of people when I say we just want it to calm down.