Editorial

Joe Rogan Says Aaron Rodgers Is ‘A F**king Smart Dude’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Joe Rogan thinks Aaron Rodgers is an impressive guy.

Rodgers and Rogan have both been in the news ever since the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he was talking with the legendary podcaster about how to beat COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, the media lost its damn mind because in modern day America, it’s apparently not okay to respect or listen to Joe Rogan.

However, Rogan isn’t letting the negativity get him down and he thinks Rodgers is a smart person. According to The Hill, the podcaster touched on the situation during a new episode and said, “He’s not vaccine-hesitant because he’s like a conspiracy theorist. He’s literally following the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s] recommendations on their website. He’s not a dummy. He’s a fu**ing smart dude.”

Rogan also talked about looking for other options than just the vaccine and added, “Maybe we should look at, we should expand treatment. Maybe we should look at all these other treatments and what’s the most effective. Monoclonal antibodies is insanely effective.”

Whenever you need a voice of reason to enter the conversation, you can pretty much always count on Joe Rogan to get the job done.

Unlike most people in the media, he’s not out here pushing an agenda. He’s incredibly open-minded and likes to listen to what people have to say.

That’s why his podcast is so insanely successful while lots of cable news programs are struggling in a big way.

I don’t know him or Rodgers, but if he vouches for the Green Bay Packers quarterback, it’s good enough for me.

Believe it or not, you don’t have to agree with everything someone says in order to find them interesting or listen to them. That used to be normal in America. Not so much anymore!

The outrage to this situation has been nothing short of shocking, and I think I speak for a lot of people when I say we just want it to calm down.