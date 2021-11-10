Joe Rogan Reacts To Brothel Offering Sex For People Who Get Vaccinated

Joe Rogan reacted to news about a brothel offering a free sex “session” to people who get the COVID-19 vaccination at the location.

“When they start giving out free blowjobs if you get microchipped we’re going to find out how fragile our civilization really is,” the host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast captioned his Tuesday post on Instagram. RELATED: Joe Rogan Will Refund Tickets For Fans Who Can’t Attend His Shows Because Of Vaccine Mandates)

Rogan’s post included a screenshot of an article by the New York Post under a headline that read, “Brothel offers free sex ‘session’ to patrons who get COVID vaxx on-site.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The piece noted that an Austrian brothel is giving away a free “30-minute session” with the “lady of their choice” to visitors if they opt to get the shot there, the Daily Mail reported.

The director of the Fun Palast in Vienna, Christoph Lielacher, said their place is “very popular.”

“Many men, very many men with a migration background, virtually refuse vaccination or don’t even know that you can be vaccinated,” Fun Palast manager Peter Laskaris shared. “And since we are actually reaching this target group, we decided to set up a vaccination street here.”

Leilacher also shared he hopes the special will help the country reach its 70% to 75% vaccination rate goal, as its currently at 63%, the National News reported.