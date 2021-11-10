Watch Kiera Knightly In The Eerie Trailer For ‘Silent Night’

Kiera Knightly’s new movie “Silent Night” looks very interesting.

The plot of the film with the star actress, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Nell, Simon, and their son Art are ready to welcome friends and family alike for what promises to be the perfect Christmas gathering. Perfect, except for one thing: everyone is going to die.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound a bit strange? Just wait until you watch the trailer.

For those of you who don’t know, I am a huge fan of Kiera Knightly. Ever since I first saw her in “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

She’s been famous for a long time, and it all started with the legendary pirate films from Disney.

Now, she’s starring in a film that appears to be downright sinister and eerie. It’s marketed as a black comedy, but it really doesn’t look that funny.

People are getting together knowing they’re going to die around Christmas time. Yeah, not really funny. Sinister? Sure.

Funny? I’m not so sure!

For those of you interested, you can catch Knightly in “Silent Night” starting Dec. 3. It looks like it’s going to be an interesting one!