‘You’ve Been Testifying’: Judge Corrects Rittenhouse Prosecutor On Types Of Ammunition

Judge Bruce Schroeder corrected the prosecution on the function of a hollow-point round during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Wednesday after prosecutor Thomas Binger described the rounds as being incapable of traveling through the first target to any others.

“But it wouldn’t continue through to any other targets, right?” Binger asked Rittenhouse, referring to the hollow-point rounds.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Rittenhouse responded.

“Whereas a full metal jacket bullet is specifically designed to continue through its first target and keep flying,” Binger continued.

“First of all, the hollow-point is not guaranteed to stay in the first object struck,” Schroeder said, monetarily interrupting Binger’s cross examination of Rittenhouse. “So what you said is not correct.”

“There’s no testimony on that, your honor,” Binger replied.

“No, but you’ve been testifying,” Schroeder stated, before ordering a break for lunch.

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand Thursday to testify in relation to the shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020. During his testimony, Rittenhouse described his encounter with Joseph Rosenbaum before breaking down into tears, bringing a pause to the trial. (RELATED: New Drone Footage At Rittenhouse Trial Reveals Clearest Video Yet Of Rosenbaum Shooting)

Binger continued his cross-examination following a break during which Schroder shouted at the prosecution for nearing a “grave constitutional violation.” The cross-examination was described by defense attorney Mark Richards as the prosecution “commenting on my client’s right to remain silent.”

The ongoing trial covers homicide charges against the defendant, Rittenhouse, related to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as a charge of attempted homicide of Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to a total of six charges.

