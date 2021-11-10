‘It Is Unserious And It Is Silly’: Larry Kudlow Slams John Kerry’s Claim That The US ‘Won’t Have Coal’ By 2030

Larry Kudlow, former director of the National Economic Council said Wednesday during a Fox News appearance that John Kerry’s recent claim regarding coal in the U.S. was “unserious and silly.”

During the United Nations climate conference, John Kerry made the claim that “By 2030 in the United States, we won’t have coal,” and that “we will not have coal plants.”

Prior to Kudlow’s discussion with Dana Perrino and Bill Hemmer, Perrino described how households are expected to see a 54% increase in costs for propane, 43% for home heating oil, and 30% for natural gas.

Perrino began the conversation by asking Kudlow what tools he felt like the administration had at their disposal to help remedy this issue, to which Kudlow said, “There are tools, they just don’t wanna use them. They don’t even wanna take it seriously.”

“I mean, let’s not make this any harder than it needs to be,” said Kudlow, explaining that “If you have an imbalance of supply and demand, as Grady just reported, then you increase supply. America is the largest producer of energy in the world if the administration would let America produce, ok. ” Kudlow went on to explain that America has the capacity to produce tremendous quantities of oil, natural gas, and even coal.

“Open the spigots! Stop closing pipelines in Michigan, stop closing ANWR, stop closing the XL pipeline, produce more,” said Kudlow. He went on to say that the U.S. is currently two million barrels short, saying that around 18-20 months ago America was generating 13 million barrels of oil per day. Since the pandemic hit, this number has fallen to 11 million per day and has yet to recover.

“This is the easiest solution in the world if they just open their eyes,” said Kudlow about the answer to skyrocketing energy prices.

Hemmer said that Biden was asked about inflating gas prices, to which the president responded saying that OPEC and Russia have not been pumping enough. “I don’t know if his advisors have told him that we have oil here in the U.S.. That may be a revelation,” said Kudlow.

The United States has become immensely more dependent on foreign countries for oil production under the Biden administration, despite oil and gas production surging to record levels in 2020 and 2019. (RELATED: China Ramps Up Coal Production Despite Its Climate Promises)

“There isn’t a legitimate analyst of energy or climate who would actually believe, or actually promote no carbons by 2030 or 2035. That is the most ridiculous statement I have ever heard,” said Kudlow, further responding to the claims made by Kerry at the conference.

The former director stated that the U.S. possesses “at least” 100 years of coals reserves and ample amounts of natural gas and oil. “We also had the lowest emissions of any big country in the world,” said Kudlow.

Kudlow went on to describe the ramifications of these increasing prices due to the continued push for a cessation of America’s energy sources. “They are strangling this, and consumers are gonna get killed, ok, families are gonna get killed, businesses are gonna get killed. This throws a wet blanket over the entire economy,” Kudlow said. “It’s a crazy policy.”