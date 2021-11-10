‘It’s Scary’: Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandates For Kids

Matthew McConaughey spoke out against vaccine mandates for kids and said his kids haven’t gotten the shot because he wants more information.

During an interview with the New York Times, the 52-year-old actor talked about how he and his wife were vaccinated because his mom who lives with them is immunocompromised, but said the idea of vaccinating his kids “is scary.” The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday.(RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Rips The ‘Far Left’ For Their Attitude Towards 50% Of America)

“They just said we can vaccinate kids,” McConaughey shared. “I want to trust in the science. Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no, I don’t.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Preaches Unity, Says ‘We Don’t Need Two Wars. We Have One, Against The Virus’)

It starts at the 21:25 minute mark.

WATCH:

“We all got to get off that narrative,” he added, as he insisted “there’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines.” But he’s choosing right now to not vaccinate his kids.

“It’s scary,” the superstar actor continued. “Right now, I’m not vaccinating mine. I can tell you that. I’m not vaccinating mine, I want to get more.”

“The Dallas Buyers Club” star explained even before COVID they went “slow” on vaccines and shared how they have chosen to “quarantine” more than friends have. He said they have opted to do a “heavy amount of testing,” but noted that not everyone’s lifestyle can allow for that option.

“I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids,” Matthew shared. “I still want to find out more information. … There will come a time where you’re going to have to roll the dice one way or the other and go: ‘Where are the numbers in my favor?'”

“I couldn’t mandate it for kids just yet,” he added. “No.”