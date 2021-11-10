Editorial

Meghan Markle Steps Out In Jaw-Dropping Sleeveless Red Ball Gown At Gala

Intrepid Museum Hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Meghan Markle made one hell of a return to the red carpet Wednesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping ball gown at a gala in New York City.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible in the sleeveless bright red satin floor-length number with a leg split in the middle and a dramatic neckline as she joined Prince Harry at the Intrepid Museum for the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

She completed the gorgeous look with her hair pulled up into a tight bun, jewelry and red satin high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Several pictures/clips have also been shared on social media of the evening’s festivities of the former “Suits” actress’ great look.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all who attended. RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Markle’s fashion sense has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.