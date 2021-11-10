Meghan Markle Steps Out In Jaw-Dropping Sleeveless Red Ball Gown At Gala

Meghan Markle made one hell of a return to the red carpet Wednesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping ball gown at a gala in New York City.

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible in the sleeveless bright red satin floor-length number with a leg split in the middle and a dramatic neckline as she joined Prince Harry at the Intrepid Museum for the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala.

She completed the gorgeous look with her hair pulled up into a tight bun, jewelry and red satin high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Several pictures/clips have also been shared on social media of the evening’s festivities of the former “Suits” actress’ great look.

Meghan and Harry arrive at the Salute to Freedom Gala to meet with Valor Award recipients pic.twitter.com/y6I2omYgEi — Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) November 10, 2021

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all who attended.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a stunning entrance to the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala. (: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/yYc6Zr3X93 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 11, 2021

Markle’s fashion sense has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.